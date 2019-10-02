OK, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Now Says Fleabag Might Return After All...

Well, well, well. Viewers may not have seen the end of Fleabag after all.

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home three Emmys at the 2019 ceremony and reiterated she was done with the Amazon/BBC series after the acclaimed second season.

"To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually," Waller-Bridge told reporters after taking home the Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series. "It does feel like the story is complete."