Justin Bieber Jokes About Loveless Marriage After Second Wedding to Hailey Bieber

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 4:31 AM
Allow Hailey Bieber to quote husband Justin Bieber in asking, "What do you mean?"
Following their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina Monday night, the duo are certainly relishing in their newlywed bliss. Or misery? (Spoiler alert: They're undeniably happy.) In an adorable video posted to Instagram Story, Hailey playfully smothers her groom with kisses as he jokes, "get off of me!"
"We're married now," Justin says. "No more love now that we're married. That's what happens." But as Hailey pouts and beings to fake cry—"You're being mean to me," she jokes—he takes it all back, naturally. Gushes Justin, "Aw, I'm just kidding."
Of course, if you're keeping track, the Biebers have actually been married for some time. They said "I do" back in 2018 during a courthouse ceremony, but wanted to vow to a forever together in front of all their family and friends. "They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God," a source told E! News. "After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows."
"They understand what it takes to be married and what goes into it," continued the insider. "Their vows are extremely meaningful."
And it was a day they'll never forget. Indeed, the affair at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location in the Somerset Chapel was straight out of a fairy tale.
"They both looked so genuinely happy," an insider shared. "They had smiles on their faces the entire night and didn't really leave each other's sides. They both made it a point to say hi to every guest and chat with everyone. It was a pretty intimate reception and they were happy they could catch up with their friends and family and really enjoy the night."
As the source put it, the celebration was "truly a magical night."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?