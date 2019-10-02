Lin-Manuel Miranda Has a Rap About Everything You Can’t Stand

Lin-Manuel Miranda is about to make your Hump Day so much better.

The Hamilton mastermind stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night with his musical, improv group Freestyle Love Supreme⁠—and the talented singers performed a live version of "Tonight Show Pet Peeves."

The group, comprised of Miranda, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folsd, Kaila Mullady, Andrew Bancroft, Arthur Lewis, and Chris Sullivan, took suggestions from the audience and transformed them into instant riffs and full-length musical numbers.

"We, of course, are called Freestyle Love Supreme, but we don't love everything," Veneziale said while introducing the segment. "It's pretty hard to love everything nowadays, am I right?"

He asked the audience to shout out things that they dislike and then kicked things off with on-the-spot raps about college, open seating in offices, and bunions. "Went to a college, got knowledge in my neck," Ambudkar rapped. "But now I'm in debt, debt, mother F'in debt."