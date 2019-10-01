Nia Jax Accuses Carmella of Playing It Safe on Total Divas: "We're Trying to Break Barriers"

Tapping out is a last resort.

Punches were thrown during Tuesday's season premiere of Total Divas, and not just in the wrestling ring. On the afternoon of WWE's annual Royal Rumble—a "last competitor standing" event involving 30 of the brand's female superstars—Nia Jax was getting cold feet. Both she and colleague Carmella (who made her return to the Divas cast tonight as a series regular) were due to participate in the Rumble's upcoming group match, and Nia was dreading it.

"The fact that I have to wrestle with Carmella…it sucks," she lamented backstage, adding, "I don't respect her work." But Nia's issues with her co-star and wrestling mate were personal too. Chatting with fellow WWE wrestler Tamina before the event, the athlete went on to suggest that Carmella was "afraid of getting hurt" in the ring, or at least tended to avoid potentially injurious contact at show time.

"I feel as though Carmella has kind of strayed away from what we're trying to express to the world…that we're more than eye candy," Nia explained, referencing the relatively recent strides WWE's women's division has taken in securing representation more comparable to their male counterparts. During Tuesday's episode, the Divas were looking ahead to WrestleMania, which took place last April and was the first time the event featured a women's match as its headliner.