Meghan Markle Says She ''Can't Wait'' to Reunite With Prince Harry After Solo Royal Tour Engagements

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 3:16 PM
Meghan Markle is ready to reunite with Prince Harryafter spending numerous days away from him.
In an interview during one of her royal tour engagements, the new mom told reporters, "Being able to be in Africa and South Africa—it's my first time being in this country—has been really powerful, and Harry has continued on in a couple other countries—we are reuniting today, which I can't wait for, I miss him so much!"
While her hubby is in different regions of Africa, her son, Archie Harrison, is never more than a few minutes way. According to Meghan, her entire schedule was arranged with the 5-month-old in mind. "Oh my goodness, well, we're doing well. I think the schedule—they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie's feed times," she explained. "So it's a full plate, but we're making it work. It's worth it."
Meghan is truly a modern day mom. Between naps, feedings and diaper changes the Duchess of Sussex has managed to squeeze in Skype sessions with Harry and school students, visiting with charities and delivering speeches on gender equality.
Toby Melville /PA Wire
But even though they're miles away from their home in the U.K., Meghan and Harry can't escape the day to day business that royals face. With that in mind, Prince Harry issued a statement revealing that he is suing the Daily Mail for their "ruthless" campaign against his wife. "To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in," Harry states. "This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behaviour by British tabloid media. The contents of a private letter were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question. In addition to their unlawful publication of this private document, they purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year."
In response, a Mail on Sunday spokesman said: "The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess's letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning."
Nonetheless, Meghan and Harry aren't letting this get to them on their royal tour, which has been filled with so many remarkable moments.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?