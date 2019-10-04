Catherine Oxenberg Says NXIVM Broke Down & Reshaped Her Daughter Over the Course of Six Years

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

An internal conflict.

In this clip from the season premiere of E! True Hollywood Story (airing Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m.), Catherine Oxenberg shares the struggle she faced when choosing to walk away from NXIVM. After a nearly two-year involvement with Keith Raniere's purported self-help program, the Dynasty actress reveals she was ready to walk away.

"I didn't want to give up my life for these people," Oxenberg notes in regards to the since fallen cult. "I wasn't interested in being part of their community."

Sadly, her daughter India Oxenberg didn't feel the same way. As India took more NXIVM courses, Catherine says she became "concerned about the amount of money that [India] was spending."

"She said, 'Look, Mom. I never finished college. I consider this the money that I would've invested in my education!'" the 58-year-old actress reflects. "What can you say to that?"

Unfortunately, NXIVM was not the self-help program it was advertised to be.

Watch

Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Racketeering in NXIVM Case

As was previously reported, Raniere was found guilty of sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

This verdict came about after the NXIVM co-founder ran a female slavery ring within the organization.

"They draw you in, they break you down and then they reshape you in their own image," the I Married a Princess star adds. "It's not overnight. It took six years for her personality to be transformed to this way."

Thus, it's understandable that Catherine felt immense concern for her daughter.

"I mean, my heart was breaking into a thousand pieces," Oxenberg concludes.

For Catherine's words on NXIVM, be sure to watch the clip above.

Trending Stories

Latest News
John Cena, CinemaCon

John Cena Says His "Body Can’t Handle" the WWE Grind Like It Used To

Henry Winkler

Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler Have Been Feuding Since 1989

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley

The Highs and Lows of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's Insanely Tumultuous Relationship

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott's New Song May Hint at Kylie Jenner Romance Troubles

Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash's Domestic Battery Case Dropped

Chace Crawford - promotional calendar for ?The Boys?

There's a Secret Story Behind Chace Crawford's Epic Bulge Picture

Darcey, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

Why 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Darcey Blames Her Sister for Her Crumbling Relationship

TAGS/ Shows , True Hollywood Story , True Crime , Celebrities , Entertainment , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.