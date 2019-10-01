Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds Announces Birth of Newborn Son Valentine

It might be October but Dan Reynolds already has himself a Valentine. 

The Imagine Dragons frontman took to social media to announce the birth of his beautiful newborn son, Valentine Reynolds

"Born this morning on October 1st - Valentine Reynolds. The name Valentine means 'strong.' As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life. We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today," Reynolds wrote in his Instagram caption

The 32-year-old singer and songwriter also shared a photo of himself holding his newborn son, as well as another of his wife Aka Volkman after giving birth. 

Both Reynolds and Volkman confirmed to E! News back in April that they were expecting a baby boy. Their newborn son is joining three older sisters, Arrow, 6, and 2-year-old twins, Gia and Coco. News of the couple expecting a new baby also came a year after the married couple of 8 years announced their split

Although by January of this year, Volkman revealed the two were "rebuilding."

The Imagine Dragons band member also shared earlier this year, during an interview with Good Day New York, that he had been hoping for a boy.

"I really love my girls. But, secretly, I was hoping for a boy, to be honest with you. To be honest with you, I was secretly hoping," Reynolds said. "So, when they announced it on the phone, when the doctor told us, she was surprised because I was like, ‘YES! YES!' and she was like, 'You told me you didn't care either way. I was like 'Well…'"

Today also marks two years after the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas. Reynolds is honoring his hometown of Las Vegas by celebrating the birth of new life and feeling #VegasStrong, as he mentioned in his Instagram post. 

In December of 2017, shortly after tragedy struck Las Vegas, the music community turned their pain into action by holding the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert featuring performances by Imagine Dragons, Céline Dion and Boyz II Men, at the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena. 

We're glad to see the Las Vegas native paying homage to his hometown and congratulations on his new bundle of joy!

