Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds Announces Birth of Newborn Son Valentine

It might be October but Dan Reynolds already has himself a Valentine.

The Imagine Dragons frontman took to social media to announce the birth of his beautiful newborn son, Valentine Reynolds.

"Born this morning on October 1st - Valentine Reynolds. The name Valentine means 'strong.' As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life. We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today," Reynolds wrote in his Instagram caption.

The 32-year-old singer and songwriter also shared a photo of himself holding his newborn son, as well as another of his wife Aka Volkman after giving birth.

Both Reynolds and Volkman confirmed to E! News back in April that they were expecting a baby boy. Their newborn son is joining three older sisters, Arrow, 6, and 2-year-old twins, Gia and Coco. News of the couple expecting a new baby also came a year after the married couple of 8 years announced their split.