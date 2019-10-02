TBT! Watch Classic Episodes of E! True Hollywood Story Before the Series' Return

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A new era of E! True Hollywood Story is right around the corner.

As we previously reported, the iconic investigative series will make its highly-anticipated return to TV Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. Like before, E! True Hollywood Story's latest season will provide documentary-style coverage on the biggest topics in pop culture.

However, before we dive into the new investigative episodes, E! invites you to take a look back at classic episodes of THS. Starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, E! will air episodes that take a deep dive into Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Mean Girls and Home Improvement.

So, if you've ever wondered how the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress went from Hollywood wild child to activist or how Tina Fey's 2004 comedy inspired tabloid drama, you'll want to tune in for the marathon!

Read

Catherine Oxenberg Speaks Out About Her Daughter's "Slave" Role in NXIVM's Secret Society

If you won't be able to catch one of these classic episodes between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thursday, don't fret. Why? Well, because E! will be replaying these episodes—plus a very special episode that goes inside the beloved comedy Seinfeld—Saturday, October 5 from 12:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Don't forget to tune in for the new season of True Hollywood Story as it'll shed light on Keith Raniere's fallen NXIVM cult, Kim Kardashian and so much more.

Remember, there are "true sides to every story!" What's your favorite classic E! True Hollywood Story episode?

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , True Hollywood Story , Jennifer Lopez , Angelina Jolie , Kim Kardashian , Tina Fey , True Crime , Reality TV , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Revisit Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson

The Tearful Truce Between Kelly and Vicki on The Real Housewives of Orange County Doesn't Last Long

Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel

RHONY’s Dorinda Medley “Wanted to Cry” After Bethenny Frankel Left the Show

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Mark Consuelos Wins Husband of the Year With These Birthday Gifts to Kelly Ripa

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Winner

How BTS Continues to "Conquer" the K-Pop Industry

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

OK, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Now Says Fleabag Might Return After All...

Beyonce Knowles, Matthew Knowles

Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.