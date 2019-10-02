TBT! Watch Classic Episodes of E! True Hollywood Story Before the Series' Return

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 5:00 AM
A new era of E! True Hollywood Story is right around the corner.
As we previously reported, the iconic investigative series will make its highly-anticipated return to TV Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. Like before, E! True Hollywood Story's latest season will provide documentary-style coverage on the biggest topics in pop culture.
However, before we dive into the new investigative episodes, E! invites you to take a look back at classic episodes of THS. Starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, E! will air episodes that take a deep dive into Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Mean Girls and Home Improvement.
So, if you've ever wondered how the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress went from Hollywood wild child to activist or how Tina Fey's 2004 comedy inspired tabloid drama, you'll want to tune in for the marathon!
If you won't be able to catch one of these classic episodes between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thursday, don't fret. Why? Well, because E! will be replaying these episodes—plus a very special episode that goes inside the beloved comedy Seinfeld—Saturday, October 5 from 12:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Don't forget to tune in for the new season of True Hollywood Story as it'll shed light on Keith Raniere's fallen NXIVM cult, Kim Kardashian and so much more.
Remember, there are "true sides to every story!" What's your favorite classic E! True Hollywood Story episode?
