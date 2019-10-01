Will Kate Flannery Have the Ultimate The Office Reunion on Dancing With the Stars?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 12:47 PM
The audience section on Dancing With the Stars is just as stacked as the dance floor.
At the Monday, Sept. 30 show, the likes of Demi Lovato, Skylar Astin, Zooey Deschanel, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and so many other famous faces. So far, The Office star and DWTS competitor Kate Flannery has welcomed the likes of her former costars Angela Kinsey and Oscar Nunez, pals Jim O'Heir, Jane Lynch and Yvette Nicole Brown, so what does the scene-stealer and high-scoring competitor have up her sleeve for the finale?
"I have no idea. We'll see…I don't want to be presumptuous, I mean I guess I have to be at the finale anyway no matter what happens," Flannery told E! news after her performance. "We'll see what Steve Carell is up to! No, he's busy, I love him though."
Steve, are you listening?
Flannery and pro dance partner Pasha Pashkov tied for the top scores of the night with a 24 out of 30. The duo danced the quickstep to Dolly Parton's classic "9 to 5."
"It's very surreal," Flannery said about the high scores. The comic said Pashkov has more confidence in her skills than she does.
"I think I see Kate's strength and I'm trying to pull out of her that she didn't know that she had. But I think now with each week she's starting to trust me more," he said. "And she's like, ‘Alright, yes, I can do it.'"
Pashkov said the routine he choreographed for The Office star was complicated, but Flannery rose to the challenge "and she pulled it off and she was rewarded for it."
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
