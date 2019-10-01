Steve Carell Has Officially Started Filming Space Force

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 12:43 PM

Space Force, Steve Carell

Netflix

Oh my god, OK, it's happening. 

Netflix revealed today that Space Force, the new comedy starring Steve Carell, has officially started filming, and they even released a picture of Carell himself. Sure, it's a slightly blurry, zoomed-in picture of the back of his head, but at least it's something! 

Space Force, in case you've forgotten, is created by Office creator Greg Daniels and Carell and stars Carell as General Mark R. Naird, the guy in charge of the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services called Space Force. The idea came after President Donald Trump announced plans to create such a thing in real life in June of 2018, and in fact when you google "Space Force," the first result is the Space Force page of Military.com. 

As that site notes, Congress has yet to authorize the establishment of a U.S. Space Force, so we'll likely get the show before we get the actual military branch. But maybe the show will give the actual military some ideas? 

The show will consist of 10 episodes, each 30 minutes long, and has collected a pretty solid group of cast members to star alongside Carell. 

John Malkovich will play Dr. Adrian Mallory, the head science advisor, "brilliant, arrogant, and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield." 

Ben Schwartz plays F. Tony Scarapiducci, "a self-centered media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force."

 

Diana Silvers, who you might remember as the cool girl from Booksmart, plays Erin Naird, daughter of Mark Naird. She was a popular A-student in Washington DC, but after the family moves to a remote military base in Wild Horse, Colorado, she becomes an outcast and turns to delinquency. 

Tawny Newsome plays Angela Ali, an ambitious and competitive helicopter pilot "with secret dreams that she keeps close to the vest." 

Recurring guest stars will include Jimmy O. Yang as Doctor Chan Kaifang, a brilliant astrophysicist and rocket engineer and Dr. Mallory's right-hand man who immigrated from China as a teen and loves all things American, and Alex Sparrow as Yuri "bobby" Telatovich, a charming observer from the Russian government who's curious about things in Mark's life like his daughter or "the tech specs of the Javelin missile." 

The show will launch on Netflix in 2020, which sounds far away until we remember that 2020 is somehow in only 3 months. 

