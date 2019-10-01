Maisie Williams Shares Her Whirlwind 24 Hours At Paris Fashion Week

YouTube
by emily belfiore | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 12:22 PM
Ever wonder what it's like to be a celebrity at Paris Fashion Week? Maisie Williams has got you covered.
The Game of Thrones actress and fashionista is the latest star to be featured in Vogue's "24 Hours With…" video series, where cameras follow Hollywood's most stylish celebs for an entire day. For the latest installment, Williams gave viewers a firsthand look at PFW by bringing the cameras front row, backstage and everywhere in between.
First, came the beauty. The 22-year-old kicked things off by getting her makeup done before heading to the Tom Brown SS20 Show. She opted for a bold, diffused eye look, which she said was inspired by fellow British actress Lucy Boynton. Once Williams was all glammed up, she changed into a chic, vintage plaid ensemble that was very similar to the outfit her boyfriend Reuben Selby wore for the show.
"We like to wear matching outfits," the Emmy-nominated actress confessed. "Like a 70-year-old couple."
Before heading into the show, Williams opened up about how playing Arya Stark negatively shaped her opinion of her appearance.
"A couple of seasons in the middle, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman," she said. "But Arya was still very much trying to be disguised as a boy."
"That just felt horrible for six months of the year and I felt a bit ashamed for a while," Williams continued. "So, with this new phase of my style, it is nice to look more feminine and have a real waistline and embrace the body that I have."
Following the Tom Brown show, Williams and Selby went on to hit up a quaint, Parisian cafe then headed to their next event: Givenchy.
And of course, a new show called for resh makeup and a new outfit. The actress took her glam from day to night by transforming her eyeshadow look into a "smokey, slept in, party look," as she described it. Williams swapped her plaid coat and skirt for a sophisticated balloon-sleeve dress and then she departed for the big event.
"I'm looking forward to showing everyone my outfit," she said before entering the venue.
See the fabulous look and watch how Williams tackles Paris Fashion Week in the video above!
