7 Reasons Why We Love Good Morning America

It's never the wrong call to wake up with Good Morning America!

The ABC morning show, co-anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, is a pop culture fan's dream with concerts in Central Park and celebrities stopping by for interviews which may why it received a nomination for The Daytime Talk Show of 2019 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

From Strahan's infectious energy to the show's fun deals and steals segments, it seems as though the program is designed to jump start your day.

Check out all the reasons why we love Good Morning America below from Roberts' openness about her health journey to the show's giant Halloween parties.

Don't forget cast your ballot for your favorite talk show via Twitter or the PCAs official voting site. You can vote 25 times per day, per platform. It is competing against The View, Red Table Talk, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Today and The Real to take home the prize for The Daytime Talk Show at the PCAs.