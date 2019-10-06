20 Surprising Secrets About Roswell Revealed

"I'm Liz Parker and five days ago I died. But then the really amazing thing happened. I came to life."

And with that iconic introduction on October 6, 1999, one of the most fervent online fanbases was formed. Roswell premiered 20 years ago, introducing viewers to Liz (Shiri Appleby), an average high school girl whose life is saved and changed forever when she is saved by Max Evans (Jason Behr), her classmate who also happens to be an alien, along with his sister Isabel (Katherine Heigl) and troubled best friend Michael (Brendan Fehr), delivering a new sci-fi take on the teen drama genre; teen alienation had never before been so literal.

While it never attracted a huge audience, Roswell, which was based on the book series Roswell High by Melinda Metz and came from Parenthood and Friday Night Lights' Jason Katims, became one of the first shows to develop a passionate and engaged online fanbase, with active fan sites, message boards and even campaigns that helped save the show from cancellation—twice.