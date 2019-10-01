Watch Love & Hip Hop's Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels Announce They're Expecting

Word on the street is the Love & Hip Hop family is expanding.

Just days after reports circulated that Erica Mena could be pregnant with her and Safaree Samuels' first child, E! News can confirm that the couple is in fact expecting.

In exclusive video obtained by E! News, the Hollywood duo participates in a pregnancy reveal inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. And spoiler alert: It's nothing short of fabulous!

"Wow, wow, it's a big deal! Very big deal. I didn't know I was capable of doing this," Safaree shared while rubbing his leading lady's belly. "I'm excited!"

He added, "I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief. It's very surreal to me. I don't know what to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything."