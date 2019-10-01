Kris Jenner Reveals the Real Reason Her Family Is So Tight-Knit

When it comes to a mother's love, Kris Jenner gets it.

After all, she's the famed proud matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family and one of the most prominent "momagers" in Hollywood history. Gracing the cover of a CR Fashion Book Issue 15 collector's edition with all five of her daughters in coordinating black and white Mugler, the mom of six total reflected on her path to motherhood with the magazine—a future she specifically envisioned during her high school years.

"Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to have a big family. I used to sit when I was in high school and think, I can't wait to have six kids—I specifically said the number six," she told the fashion magazine. "Now, when I see all of us and it's Christmas Eve and we're all cozy sitting around the tree sipping hot chocolate, I get so excited for my big happy family."

It's a family Jenner said she "surrendered" to. "I think as I got older and grew up and had all these kids and all this responsibility, I just surrendered to my family, and all I ever wanted was for each and every one of them to be as content and happy and successful as possible—whatever that meant to them," she explained in CR Fashion Book, noting her mission has "always been" to work with them and help them find success in any element of life. "Walking this path with them, I make sure they know that they're loved unconditionally."