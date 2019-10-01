Kris Jenner Reveals the Real Reason Her Family Is So Tight-Knit

When it comes to a mother's love, Kris Jenner gets it. 

After all, she's the famed proud matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family and one of the most prominent "momagers" in Hollywood history. Gracing the cover of a CR Fashion Book Issue 15 collector's edition with all five of her daughters in coordinating black and white Mugler, the mom of six total reflected on her path to motherhood with the magazine—a future she specifically envisioned during her high school years. 

"Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to have a big family. I used to sit when I was in high school and think, I can't wait to have six kids—I specifically said the number six," she told the fashion magazine. "Now, when I see all of us and it's Christmas Eve and we're all cozy sitting around the tree sipping hot chocolate, I get so excited for my big happy family."

It's a family Jenner said she "surrendered" to. "I think as I got older and grew up and had all these kids and all this responsibility, I just surrendered to my family, and all I ever wanted was for each and every one of them to be as content and happy and successful as possible—whatever that meant to them," she explained in CR Fashion Book, noting her mission has "always been" to work with them and help them find success in any element of life. "Walking this path with them, I make sure they know that they're loved unconditionally."

And who better to love them unconditionally than a mom who admittedly loves "really hard." 

"I expect a lot and I set the bar really high. Whether it's mother-daughter, mother-son, friends, relatives, whatever it is, I will give everything I have—physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially, I'm in," Jenner explained. "When you love unconditionally, that's a huge thing. Because that means that you love through anything."

Kris Jenner, CR Fashion Book

Heji Shin

According to the matriarch, that undying love is why the famous family has such a bond. 

"Some people can't handle what I have to give. I am very emotional—I can get hurt and I can cry. That pain is real, but it used to be a lot harder. I've lost people that I loved, and still love, very much. I've been disappointed in friendships over the years," she said in the magazine. "But I think that I've learned how to be stronger for my family when I need to be. At the end of the day, the reason we are so tight-knit is that there's nothing that can get through that coat of armor. There's just nothing. I love my family so hard that there isn't anything I wouldn't do for them."

500 limited-edition issues of Issue 15 will hit select newsstands worldwide on Oct. 3. 

