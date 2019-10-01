Where Does The Politician Go in Season 2?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 10:30 AM
The Politician, Ryan Murphy's first series on Netflix, changed just about everything viewers came to know and love by the eighth episode season one finale. Warning, spoilers follow!
After the events of the student council election, the attempted assassinations, the lies and all the scandals, Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) never made it to Harvard. His political entourage scattered to the winds, he enrolled in New York University and developed a problem with alcohol.
But, the gang quickly got back together, even those who hadn't seen or spoke to each other in years, as weddings were called off and jobs were abandoned to help Payton run for New York State Senate. His competition? None other than Judith Light and Bette Midler. Well, characters played by the two stage and screen legends.
The finale introduced Light as Dede Standish, the New York State Senate Majority Leader who may just become the next vice president of the United States, and Midler as Hadassah Gold, Dede's chief of staff.
"It's Ben vs. Judith Light and Bette Mider!" Murphy teased about the new season set to begin filming soon. "The stakes are high because it's for New York race…I really, really love it because it's about a lot of things, but it's just pure fun. To see those three in a scene will be great."
Netflix
At The Politician season one premiere, Midler revealed she hasn't seen a script for the second season, but both she and Light loved working together, especially on a Murphy show.
"I love it," Midler said about joining Murphy's acting troupe. "I saw the entire season and thought it was sensational. It's got so many different twists and turns."
Midler praised her new costar Platt and the talent of the younger cast.
"I have no idea what's coming, but I know there are going to be plenty of surprises," Midler said. "And a lot of, ‘She didn't!' You know, that kind of thing, so we'll see."
The Politician, created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, also stars Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Benjamin Barrett, Jessica Lange and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Season one is now streaming on Netflix.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?