Kylie and Kendall Jenner Among A-List Attendees at Hailey and Justin Bieber's Second Wedding

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's second wedding was a star-studded celebration.

The couple, who first tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in New York City in 2018, said "I do" once again on Monday evening. This time, the model and the "Boyfriend" singer had their friends and family surrounding them as they celebrated their love in South Carolina. The bash, which was planned by event designer Mindy Weiss, was attended by a number of A-list guests, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster.

Hailey's close pals, singer Justine Skye and model and actress Camila Morrone, were also in attendance at the celebrations, along with entrepreneur David Grutman.

Justin's first love, Caitlin Beadles, was also at his wedding, which raised a few eyebrows. However, as many fans of JB will know, the two have remained close over the years, even celebrating holidays together, as Justin is also friends with her brother, Christian Beadles.