Kylie and Kendall Jenner Among A-List Attendees at Hailey and Justin Bieber's Second Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 9:24 AM
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's second wedding was a star-studded celebration.
The couple, who first tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in New York City in 2018, said "I do" once again on Monday evening. This time, the model and the "Boyfriend" singer had their friends and family surrounding them as they celebrated their love in South Carolina. The bash, which was planned by event designer Mindy Weiss, was attended by a number of A-list guests, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster.
Hailey's close pals, singer Justine Skye and model and actress Camila Morrone, were also in attendance at the celebrations, along with entrepreneur David Grutman.
Justin's first love, Caitlin Beadles, was also at his wedding, which raised a few eyebrows. However, as many fans of JB will know, the two have remained close over the years, even celebrating holidays together, as Justin is also friends with her brother, Christian Beadles.
Now that the guests are starting to post more BTS pics from the celebrations, let's take a look at all of the stars in attendance at Justin and Hailey's second wedding!
Golden goddess! Kylie captioned this post of her outfit, "9.30.19."
The mother-daugther duo shared a sweet moment together in South Carolina.
The BFFs struck a pose on David Grutman's Instagram Story.
David also shared a video of his wife Isabela wearing a matching yellow dress with model Camila.
The supermodel and her close pal struck a pose amid the celebrations.
Justin's ex, Caitlin, shared a video of herself at the celebrations alongside her brother, Christian.
The gents! Celeb guests dressed in their suits and bow ties for the festivities.
Wife! Justine Skye posted this cute photo of Hailey in a leather jacket, with "wife" written on the back!
