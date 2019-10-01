EXCLUSIVE!

Atypical Season 3 Premiere Date, First Look Revealed

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Atypical

Netflix

Mark your calendars, the return of Atypical is near. E! News can exclusively reveal the acclaimed Netflix series returns for a third season Friday Nov. 1.

"Which means it's coming out at midnight on Halloween," Nik Dodani, Zahid on the series, says in the exclusive date announcement below. "You know what that means? Costumes! Please dress like us."

The coming-of-age comedy stars United States of Tara veteran Keir Gilchrist as Sam, a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum. The series follows Sam as he searches for love and independence while his family grapples with their own life changes.

Photos

2019 Fall TV Preview Extravaganza: Everything You Need to Know

See the date announcement below.

In season three, Sam begins college and has to figure out what success means to him while dealing with the pressures of growing up.

Atypical

Netflix

Meanwhile, at home, his mom, Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh), continues her journey of self-discovery as her children become independent. The series also stars Michael Rapaport as Sam's dad Doug, Bridgette Lundy-Paine as Sam's sister, Casey, and Amy Okuda as Julia, Sam's therapist.

Atypical

Netflix

The Conners' Sara Gilbert recurs as Sam's new ethics professor alongside Will & Grace star Eric McCormack as Sam's art professor. Previous recurring guest stars include Casey Wilson, Graham Philips, Raúl Castillo and Graham Rogers.

Atypical

Netflix

Robia Rashid is the creator, showrunner and executive producer. Mary Rohlich and Theresa Mulligan Rosenthal are executive producers. In 2018, the Netflix comedy was nominated for a Peabody award.

Get a first look at the new season in the photos above.

The 10 half-hour episodes of season three drop on Friday, Nov. 1 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Netflix , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, TODAY

7 Reasons Why We Love the Today Show

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" 2019 Schedule Is Full of Scream and Hocus Pocus

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

What Happened When 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny and Sumit Reunited After Shocking Reveal

2019 People's Choice Awards Vote Now, PCAs

2019 E! People's Choice Awards Surpass 1 Billion Votes!

Ruby Rose, The Tonight Show

Ruby Rose Recalls Emergency Surgery After Batwoman Stunt Left Her Close to Paralyzed

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

Who Might Win Dancing With the Stars After Week 3?

Dancing With the Stars, Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis Drops Out of Dancing With the Stars Due to an Old Injury

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.