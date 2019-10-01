Atypical Season 3 Premiere Date, First Look Revealed

Mark your calendars, the return of Atypical is near. E! News can exclusively reveal the acclaimed Netflix series returns for a third season Friday Nov. 1.

"Which means it's coming out at midnight on Halloween," Nik Dodani, Zahid on the series, says in the exclusive date announcement below. "You know what that means? Costumes! Please dress like us."

The coming-of-age comedy stars United States of Tara veteran Keir Gilchrist as Sam, a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum. The series follows Sam as he searches for love and independence while his family grapples with their own life changes.