Angelina Jolie’s Grown Up Kids At the Maleficent 2 Premiere Will Make You Feel Old

At Monday night's L.A. premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Joliebrought along five of her favorite plus-ones. As she took to the red carpet, the iconic actress was filled with pride and joy as she walked with her kids Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11 and Knox, 11. Of course, her oldest, Maddox, 18, was unable to attend because he's away at college in South Korea. Yes, we are feeling old.

As always, the family arrived in style. For her part, Angelina stunned in a black, floor-length dress equipped with a glittering scorpion. Zahara wore a gorgeous, black dress similar to her mom's while Knox slayed in a teal and black suit jacket. Pax looked particularly stylish in his all-black outfit with a grey Louis Vuitton harness around his shoulders, and Shiloh and Vivienne were nearly matching in black-and-white ensembles topped with leather and denim jackets, respectively.