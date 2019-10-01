Angelina Jolie’s Grown Up Kids At the Maleficent 2 Premiere Will Make You Feel Old

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
by kelli boyle | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 4:25 AM
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Hello, little beasties!
At Monday night's L.A. premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Joliebrought along five of her favorite plus-ones. As she took to the red carpet, the iconic actress was filled with pride and joy as she walked with her kids Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11 and Knox, 11. Of course, her oldest, Maddox, 18, was unable to attend because he's away at college in South Korea. Yes, we are feeling old.
As always, the family arrived in style. For her part, Angelina stunned in a black, floor-length dress equipped with a glittering scorpion. Zahara wore a gorgeous, black dress similar to her mom's while Knox slayed in a teal and black suit jacket. Pax looked particularly stylish in his all-black outfit with a grey Louis Vuitton harness around his shoulders, and Shiloh and Vivienne were nearly matching in black-and-white ensembles topped with leather and denim jackets, respectively.
Just by looking a the pictures, it's easy to tell there was a lot of family love on that carpet.
Indeed, while sitting down with E! News, the superstar opened up about the what love means to her.
"The real truest love pulls out your best self," she mused. "It's what you value, what you're loyal to and what you're willing to fight for. So I think that truest love does that, and I think for Maleficent—it's the surprise that she didn't realize that she had it in her." We knew you did, girl!
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters October 18.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?