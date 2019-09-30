Who Might Win Dancing With the Stars After Week 3?

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 7:07 PM

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

Movie night wasn't exactly a success for everybody on Dancing With the Stars, but there was some good news. 

Nobody went home! Well, nobody went home for their performance this week. After Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke had to withdraw because Lewis reinjured his foot, the judges decided that no one else needed to leave. 

This was especially good news for the bottom two, which included Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, and Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd. Everybody gets to stay another week! How lucky for them!

Some of the stars really soared this week and some really didn't, unfortunately, which is the way it tends to go. 

Watch

Sean Spicer Surprised Carrie Ann Inaba on DWTS

But as the judges have said and Carrie Ann Inaba reminded us tonight, this season is all about technique, so if the stars aren't bringing, the judges aren't bringing the scores. 

Some stars, however, are bringing it. This week, Ally Brooke and Kate Flannery rose up to the front of the pack with the highest scores of the night, with James Van Der Beek and Lauren Alaina right behind them. 

See below for how all the stars are doing this season so far!

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov

Who is she? An actress and comedian, best known as Meredith on The Office

How's she doing: After week two, she was in a five-way tie for fourth place with a total of 36, though she did have the second highest score during week two. In week three, she tied with Ally Brooke for the top score. 

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

Who is she? A singer and member of Fifth Harmony. 

How's she doing? After week two, she was in a five-way tie for fourth place with a total of 36. Her Selena-inspired dance in week three earned her rave reviews and a 24. 

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater

Who is he? Actor, best known as Dawson from Dawson's Creek

How's he doing? After week two, he was in second place with a total of 41. In week three, he earned a 23. 

Article continues below

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy

Who is she? The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, who broke her arm ahead of the first episode and was replaced by her model daughter. 

How's she doing? After week two, she was in a five-way tie for fourth place with a total of 36, and after week three, she added a score of 23. 

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

Who is she? She was just the star of The Bachelorette!

How's she doing? After week two, she's in first place with a total of 44. In week three, she landed a 21. 

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

Who is she? She's a country music star, and was the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol

How's she doing? After week two, she was in third place with a total of 38. In week three, she landed a 20. 

Article continues below

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

Who is he? An actor and comedian, known for Good Burger and for being the non-Kenan Thompson half of Kenan and Kel

How's he doing? After week two, he was in a five-way tie for fourth place with a total of 36. In week three he landed a 20, and also landed in the bottom two. 

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson

Who is he? The culture expert on Queer Eye and a former star of The Real World

How's he doing? After week two, he was in a five-way tie for fourth place with a total of 36. In week three, he didn't do so well with his jive and landed a 16. 

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold

Who is he? He's the former White House press secretary. 

How's he doing? After week two, he was in second to last place with a total of 28. He stayed there in week three with a 15. 

Article continues below

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd

Who is he? He's a former NBA forward (and former husband of Khloe Kardashian). 

How's he doing? After week two, he was in last place with a total of 23. In week three, he was in last place with a 12. 

Dancing With the Stars, Season 28

ABC

Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke

Who is he? He's a former NFL linebacker. 

How's he doing? After week two, he was in third to last place with a total of 30. He had to withdraw in week three due to an injury. 

Dancing With the Stars, Mary Wilson

ABC

Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong

Who is she? She's in The Supremes! 

How's she doing? She was eliminated in week two, though she was definitely not the worst of the bunch with a total of 32. 

Article continues below

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

