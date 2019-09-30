Who Might Win Dancing With the Stars After Week 3?

Movie night wasn't exactly a success for everybody on Dancing With the Stars, but there was some good news.

Nobody went home! Well, nobody went home for their performance this week. After Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke had to withdraw because Lewis reinjured his foot, the judges decided that no one else needed to leave.

This was especially good news for the bottom two, which included Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, and Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd. Everybody gets to stay another week! How lucky for them!

Some of the stars really soared this week and some really didn't, unfortunately, which is the way it tends to go.