7 Reasons Why We Love the Today Show

We can't get enough of watching Today!

The NBC morning show truly offers something for everyone which may be why it is a contender for The Daytime Talk Show of 2019 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

In addition to its outstanding news coverage, the program, co-anchored by Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, is also a destination for pop culture fans.

From fun cooking segments with celebrity chefs to incredible outdoor concerts, we love waking up with Today but that doesn't mean that the show has a PCAs win on lock.

It is competing against The View, Red Table Talk, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Good Morning America and The Real to win The Daytime Talk Show at the People's Choice Awards.

Before voting, be sure to see all the reasons we love Today below. From Kotb and Guthrie's sweet friendship to the program's all-out Halloween festivities, there are so many parts of the show to enjoy.