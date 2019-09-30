Hailey and Justin Bieber's Loved Ones Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos of the Pre-Wedding Festivities

It's almost time for Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber to say "I do."

The 22-year-old model and the 25-year-old singer are set to tie the knot (again) in South Carolina on Monday. The celebration comes about a year after the couple wed in a New York courthouse.

"They aren't nervous. They are so comfortable and have never been more sure about anything," an insider told E! News about the nuptials. "It's really just a celebration of their love in front of family and friends. They've been waiting for this day for a long time, and they are just excited it's finally here. They are both very relaxed and not stressed at all."

In fact, the Biebers have been celebrating their second trip to the altar for the past few days. On Thursday, Hailey enjoyed a bachelorette bash with her gal pals, including Kendall Jenner, Maeve Reilly, Kelia Moniz and Natalie Manuel Lee. An insider told E! News the ladies ate dinner at Ysabel in Los Angles and then danced the night away at Delilah. After flying to South Carolina via private jet on Saturday, Justin and Hailey hosted a rehearsal dinner party at the Montage in Palmetto Bluffs. The bride-to-be wowed in a white Vivienne Westwood dress and accessorized her look with Jimmy Choo heels.