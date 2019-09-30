Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Gives Her Baby Bump a Bit of Love

Jenna Dewan is going to be a mother of two, and Everly couldn't be more excited!

The actress announced last week that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend, Tony-winner Steve Kazee. Since sharing the happy news, Dewan has been all smiles and happiness on social media, showing how blissful she's feeling to be in this new phase of her life.

And her daughter—6-year-old Everly, whom Dewan shares with Channing Tatum—appears to be super excited to have a younger sibling on the way, based on Dewan's most recent addition to her Instagram story.

The mama gave a bump-date on Sunday, posting a mirror selfie showing off an all-black Hatch jumpsuit, black hat, and white sneakers. The next photo she posted cranked the cuteness up to 1,000, showing Everly giving her mama's bump a hug, seemingly giving the bump a kiss while she's at it. Dewan has a big smile beaming across her face in the photo, which she captioned simply with two pink hearts.