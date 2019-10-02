Catherine Oxenberg Recalls Her First Impression of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere on True Hollywood Story

When Catherine Oxenberg met Keith Raniere at a NXIVM event in 2012, she suspected there might be more to his professed "self-help" group than the success seminars it advertised.

Months after her daughter India Oxenberg's introduction to the organization (whose leader was found guilty of sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and racketeering in June of this year), Catherine traveled to NXIVM headquarters alongside then-husband Casper Van Dien to attend a "training." In this clip from the upcoming season premiere of E!'s True Hollywood Story, the Dynasty actor recalls seeing Raniere for the first time during an after-hours volleyball game.

"All these women are throwing their arms about him and kissing him on the lips. Not just a peck but like, slow, long, lingering kisses," Catherine tells the THS camera. "My husband looked at me and he went, 'Oh, he's having sex with all these women.'"