Space NK Celebrates National Hair Day: BOGO Half Off Sale!

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 12:13 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Did you know tomorrow is National Hair Day? And lucky for us, Space NK—the luxury British beauty retailer—is celebrating with a special, one-day-only offer - Buy one hair product, get a second hair product half off on Tuesday, October 1st!
Running low on all your haircare essentials? Now is the time to stock up on everything to maintain your mane—from your favorite texturizing sprays to doubling up on your must-have color-enhancing conditioners. Maybe you are in the market for a new hair turban or a brush to add to your collection? With this exclusive BOGO offer, get both! Now you can enjoy all the hair perks—or get ahead on holiday shopping—including brands from Oribe, Christophe Robin, Olaplex, Briogeo, Philip B, Aquis, Raincry and more.
The offer will be valid at all US Space NK boutiques, spacenk.com, Space NK inside Bloomingdale's, and for Space NK brands on bloomingdales.com, from 12:00am EST until 11:59pm PST on Tuesday, October 1st.
Check out five of our favorites below.
Achieve the beach-to-bombshell look in moments with this stylish light-hold spray.
Give your colored hair the gleam treatment it deserves with this powerhouse conditioner.
Protect and manage your damaged locks with this soft-to-the-touch hair turban.
Smooth, polish, and enhance your natural shine with this bristle brush.
Keep your hair frizz-free and silky smooth with this restorative hair oil.
Celebrate National Hair Dry and more deals at Space NK at spacenk.com!
