Tyler Cameron Gets Real About His Bachelorette Boners

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 11:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Bachelorette, Season 15, Tyler C.

ABC

Tyler Cameron isn't afraid to tell it like it is.

The season 15 star appeared on Monday's episode of The Ringer 's Bachelor Party and explained how he hid his erections on The Bachelorette

While the Florida native joked his "pants were so tight they just held everything down," he also admitted he had a few close calls—including during a date in Scotland. Back in week five, Hannah Brown's suitors put on their best kilts and competed in a few rounds of the Highland Games. However, things took a "pretty heavy" turn when Cameron and Brown started "hooking up" inside of a nearby castle.

"I was able to keep everything under control there," Cameron recalled. "I was proud of myself." 

However, this wasn't the only time Cameron had to block a boner. He also did so during a date in Latvia. Again, Cameron said he was wearing "tight, tight, way-too-small pants" at the time. He then started making out with the Alabama native until they were told they had to leave. 

Watch

Tyler Cameron Confirms Gigi Hadid Is Just a Friend

"I was like, 'Well, now I have a boner and all of America is going to see it,'" he recalled. "She's like, 'Do I need to go in front of you?' And I was like 'No, I'm just going to show it off.'"

 

The Bachelorette, Season 15, Tyler Cameron

ABC

While the runner-up said the moment didn't make it to air, there were still plenty of PDA-packed scenes between the two stars—including a makeout session in Greece. 

"My dad was watching that, and my mom was watching that," he said. "I'd never kissed a girl in front of my dad."

He also admitted he had some awkward one-liners.

"There's definitely some one-liners that I will take out of my repertoire because I was so corny," he said.

Watch the video to hear the interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Reality TV , Reality , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash Arrested for Alleged Domestic Battery

Anna Kendrick, Ben Platt

Anna Kendrick's Tribute to Pitch Perfect Co-Star Ben Platt Will Make You Cry

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber's Mini Dress Turns Heads During Rehearsal Dinner With Justin Bieber

2019 People's Choice Awards Vote Now, PCAs

Get Ready to Play When the PCAs Game Heads to New York, Nashville & Los Angeles!

Jennie Garth, Luca Bella Facinelli

Jennie Garth and Daughter Luca Bella Make Lifetime Movie a Family Affair With First Co-starring Roles

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Are Totally Twinning in Matching First-Class Styles

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum's Beautiful Pics of Jessie J Prove He's the Ideal Instagram Boyfriend

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.