Justin Bieber Thanks Hailey's Parents for Allowing Her to Marry a ''Savage''

The Biebers are getting married... again!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are just hours away from tying the knot, and the Biebs is celebrating with some nostalgic Instagram posts. Over the weekend, Justin posted a throwback photo of him and Hailey that nearly broke the internet, and now, he's back at it again, this time with a photo of him, Hailey, and their parents.

Justin's first throwback came on Saturday, when he shared a shot of him and his future wife as young teens—presumably the night they met, based on his caption. "My wife and I :) where it all began," he wrote.

On Monday morning⁠—you know, the morning of their wedding day⁠—Justin posted another photo from the same night, this time with Hailey's parents, Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, and his mother, Pattie Mallette. He drew pink hearts around his and Hailey's heads to keep things cute.

In his caption, he thanked his in-laws for approving of their marriage, calling himself a "savage." "Me and the wife! and the in laws !! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me," he said.