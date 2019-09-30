Weigh in on Bless the Harts, Fox's Newest Animated Comedy

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 6:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bless the Harts

Fox

There's a new animated family on the Fox block. The network, home of the Simpsons, Griffins and Belchers, introduced the Harts in Bless the Harts on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz and Kumail Nanjiani, Bless the Harts was created by Emily Spivey and follows a poor family living in North Carolina. Spivey, whose credits include Saturday Night Live, Up All Night, Last Man on Earth, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill, Modern Family and Wine Country, used her upbringing for inspiration.

Photos

2019 Fall TV Preview Extravaganza: Everything You Need to Know

"Well, this is my hometown and people I grew up with. Everybody on this panel knows that everything I write secretly takes place in North Carolina. So this has been just a passion thing for me forever. But each one of these characters is somebody I knew. For example, the ostriches, I grew up with a guy who did have an ostrich farm, or tried to, and they hated him. All the ostriches hated him. So that's where that comes from," Spivey said at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour. But, really, yeah, these are just all my people that I grew up with in just a small, basically, mill town, you know, called High Point, North Carolina.

In the first episode, the family's water was shut off after Jenny's payment bounced. In an effort to make quick cash, she sells her mother Betty's (Rudolph) collection of discontinued toys…that her mother then buys back unbeknownst to both of them.

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Seth Cohen and Andy Bobrow are also executive producers on the animated comedy.

What did you think of Bless the Harts? Vote below and tell us.

 

New Shows 2019: Night 5
Did you watch Bless the Harts?
70.0%
30.0%
What did you think of Bless the Harts?
88.2%
11.8%

Bless the Harts airs Sundays, 8:30 p.m. on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fox , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
In A Man's World

In a Man's World Makes Emily Into Alex, But Will the Experiment Prove Successful in the World of Pool?

Darcey, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

Tears, Margaritas and Ruined Lives on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Pete Davidson

Why Pete Davidson Missed the Saturday Night Live Premiere

Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin OLeary, Daymond John

15 Shark Tank Products You Never Knew You Needed

Necessary Realness: TV Reboots and Revivals

Ryan Murphy, Feature

The 20 Craziest TV Moments We Have Ryan Murphy to Thank For

Laguna Beach Cast Portraits

30 Things We Noticed When We Watched the Laguna Beach Premiere 15 Years Later

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.