Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Celebrate One-Year Anniversary in the Most Chill Way

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Sep. 29, 2019 4:38 PM
It's one for the books!
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in the most low-key and chill way. "Year one, done," The Politician actress and Goop founder shared on Instagram, alongside a selfie of her and her husband.
It appeared the two lovebirds enjoyed an afternoon beach day. They both were dressed casually, as Paltrow rocked a white tee, large black sunglass and a chic messy updo. Her husband and co-creator of American Horror Story, donned a blue sports tee and large sunnies.
All in all, it seemed like they celebrated their special day in a romantic setting.
This time a year ago, the couple was exchanging their vows in front of family members and close friends, including Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg and Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld, who threw the pair a rehearsal dinner the night before.
And it looks like the pair's love has only grown stronger with time.
Just this week, Brad took to Instagram to show his love and support for his wife on her 47th birthday.
"Today is Gwyneth's birthday so I'm just going to say it—she's the greatest human being ever," he captioned his post on Instagram. "She's not perfect—her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings."
He continued, "Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her—blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world."
The writer-director closed his heartwarming post with something that would make anyone swoon. He wrote, "She's a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she's their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does."
Cheers to this couple for hitting that one-year wedding anniversary milestone!
