Kylie Jenner Shows Off Extremely Toned Body Following Hospitalization

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Sep. 29, 2019 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Kylie Jenner is feeling herself—and we don't blame her. 

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is seemingly feeling more like herself after it was reported earlier this week that she was unable to travel to Patis for the launch of her new collab with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing after being hospitalized. Earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded a video showing off her toned abs on Instagram Stories, captioning it, "ok my body is really pulling the f--k through these days."

On Saturday night, she also gave her 147 million followers on Instagram a good look at her fit physique with more Instagram Story videos, wearing a tank top and sweatpants. Looks like Kylie is feelin' herself following a rough week. 

Last week, the 22-year-old beauty mogul took to Twitter to share a health update with her fans. "Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel," she wrote in the note. "I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."

Watch

6 Reasons Why Kylie Jenner Is Such A Leo

Following news of her illness, Kylie still continued to be active on Instagram, sharing some sexy photos of herself in a hot pink cut-out jumpsuit. She captioned the photos, "hubba bubba."

BRB, we've got to go screenshot Kylie's abs for fitness inspo.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Celebrities , Kardashians , , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's Reaction to Malika Haqq's Pregnancy Proves She's a Real BFF

Rob Kardashian, Evelyn Lozada

Evelyn Lozada Sets the Record Straight on Those Rob Kardashian Dating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian

Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Her Kids to See Her in ''Working Mode''

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley Has a ''Beautiful Relationship'' With Pete Davidson, According to Andie MacDowell

Ricky Martin is Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Jwan Yosef

Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, Engagement Party

Inside Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane's Rustic Engagement Party

Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin Teases Her Wedding Dress 2 Months After Getting Engaged

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.