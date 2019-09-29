Why Pete Davidson Missed the Saturday Night Live Premiere

Instagram / James Gunn
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 29, 2019 12:06 PM
Instagram / James Gunn
Now that Pete Davidson is a movie star, is he too famous for SNL?
The 25-year-old actor and comedian, who has been a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series since 2014, was noticeably missing from the season 45 opener on Saturday. Turns out he was at a screening of Joker in Atlanta with his co-stars from the new movie The Suicide Squad, according to Entertainment Tonight. The group has been filming their movie in the city in recent weeks.
Director James Gunn posted on his Instagram page a photo of Davidson and other Suicide Squad stars such as Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney and Nathan Fillion.
"Many of us are doing weird things in this photo," Gunn wrote. "After a screening of Joker (thanks @wbpictures!)"
During the SNL premiere, Alec Baldwin reprised his role of President Donald Trump and the show's cold open mocked the U.S. leader's upcoming impeachment inquiry.
In another sketch, SNL alum Maya Rudolph played Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and Larry Sanders returned to portray fellow contender Senator Bernie Sanders.
Billie Eilish was the performer.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?