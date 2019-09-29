The Office Ladies Have an Adorable Reunion at Gala

The Office ladies might not be back at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company but they're reuniting once more for a good cause.

On Saturday night, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Kate Flannery took to Instagram to share a series of adorable selfies and photos of the three at the Thirst Project Gala benefit held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The nonprofit organization works to end the global water crisis by building freshwater wells in developing communities and provides clean water to 13 different countries and over 280,000 people.

Kinsey shared a selfie of the three actresses, captioning it, "I love these gals! Thx @therealkateflannery & @msjennafischer for coming out to support me tonight! I'm about to host the @thirstproject gala! I'm nervous but seeing these smiling faces is helping me sweat less!"

Their former co-star and creator of the Hulu miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral Mindy Kalingalso commented on their reunion selfie, "Beauties."