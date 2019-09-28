Bachelor in Paradise's Katie Morton Says She and Chris Bukowski Are Doing ''So Great''

After that shocking Bachelor in Paradise season finale ending, Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski are in a much better place.

Speaking to E! News at the Lulu's Pop-Up in Los Angeles, the reality TV personality opened up about her whirlwind romance and the emotional conversation she had with BiP host Chris Harrison during the Season 6 finale. "It was what it was. It was real, it was honest. I have no regrets," she shared. "It's different to see yourself in that environment, but we are doing so great now and so I'm happy. That totally was a growing and turning point for our relationship."

She continued, "We've always been growing. Not just the taping of it but also the showing of [the episode]. We just keep growing through all these things. It's all very real."

Katie explained that she and Chris are "finally back to normalcy and trying to live a normal life."