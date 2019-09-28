Millie Bobby Brown Debuts the Perfect Hair Color for the Fall Season

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Beach House Group
New hair, don't care!
Millie Bobby Brown is taking risks and having fun in the beauty department. On Saturday, the Stranger Things actress debuted a new hair color while attending an event for her recently launched brand, Florence by Mills. For the special occasion, which took place in London, the 15-year-old star showed off her honey blonde hair. Yes, you read that right! She's no longer rocking her famous dark brown strands, and instead, she's trying something totally different.
While the actress has played with blonde hair before (in fact, she dyed her hair platinum blonde on Friday), this is one of the few times we've seen her with a honey color. "Hometown love thx @bootsuk for the day of a lifetime," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her new 'do.
Of course, some of her famous friends and followers noticed her fun hair change. "This hair color is AMAZING on you," Brandi Cyrus commented. "You look so gorge Queen," Jonathan Van Ness shared.
For the beauty event, the Godzilla: King of the Monsters star also played with her fashion, and opted for a colorful Carolina Herrera mini-dress that featured a vibrant floral pattern.
She tied her eye-catching ensemble together with statement-jewelry pieces, fun printed heels and of course, pieces from her beauty line, like a pink lip and fresh-faced makeup.
Last month, the Stranger Things actress surprised fans with her vegan cosmetics company. "So here it is, florence by mills," she wrote on social media. "Literally the love of my life, I can't begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that's a long time to keep a secret but now I can finally share the news with u all!! Thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day, ohhh and also follow @florencebymills ily."
And in true Millie fashion, her products are fuss-free. She wanted to create a "vegan, clean and cruelty-free" brand that was "easy to get and fun to use."