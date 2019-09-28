Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Daughter Apple Look Like Twins in Rare Photo Together

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 28, 2019 1:48 PM

Seeing double... er, triple!

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 47th birthday on Friday night with a bang. The Politician actress and Goop founder was all smiles as she posed for a photo with her famous mom, Blythe Danner, and 15-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. From the heartwarming pic, it looked like the lifestyle guru was having a good ole time. What's more? It's clear that good genes run in the family, because Paltrow's teenage daughter looked like her twin!

"Today is the middle one's birthday, but let's celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline," journalist and television personality Derek Blasberg wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the trio. "Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women. The apple doesn't fall from the tree—and neither does Apple. Wishing you the absolute bestest year ever."

That same day, the Goop founder took to her Instagram account to thank everyone for the birthday wishes. "Another trip around the sun complete," she captioned her post, and also shared a selfie. "Thank you to my friends and instafamily for all of the very kind wishes. I love you guys."

Brad Falchuk Celebrates Gwyneth Paltrow's "Imperfections" in Relatable Birthday Post

Moreover, Paltrow totally felt the love from her husband Brad Falchuk, as he gave her the sweetest birthday tribute.

"Today is Gwyneth's birthday so I'm just going to say it—she's the greatest human being ever," the writer-director gushed over his leading lady on Instagram. "She's not perfect—her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings."

He continued, "Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her - blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world."

Before finishing his lengthy and heartwarming caption, he made sure to add that his wife is a "relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she's their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does."

True!

All in all, it looks like the Goop founder had one unforgettable birthday!

