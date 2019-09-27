Everything We Know About Kanye West's Jesus Is King Album

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 8:32 PM
Kanye West is delivering on his promise of not just an album, but a movie too.
The rapper announced the album in August of this year after his wife Kim Kardashian posted a photo of the album title, track list and date of release on her Twitter. Soon after, his rep confirmed to E! News that there would in fact be new music. However, one thing the rep didn't mention was that there would be new merch and that the album would be heavily featured in the film Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience.
On Kim's Instagram Story, she revealed that Kanye hosted a listening party in Detroit, where fans saw a preview of his new film, which was a well-kept secret. She said the movie is coming to theaters in October, so fans won't have to wait long to experience the Sunday Service IRL.
The Skims founder also shared that the album release is being postponed until Kanye can hold two more listening parties on Saturday and Sunday, after which it will be made available to listen to, causing fans to breathe a sigh of relief that they will in fact get the music they're dying for.
There was some recent speculation that an album would not be dropping on Friday after all. Sources close to the situation told Variety that the album might be on hold, but no confirmation was given from team Kanye. Alas, Kanye kept good on his promise, and thanks to him we now have some jams to keep us warm during these chilly fall months. Also true to his word is the theme of the album. Fans were hoping that his new music would resemble the Sunday Services he's been doing over the last year.
Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage
While the musician has yet to release the album, everyone who attended the viewing in Detroit were able to hear snippets of the songs and are raving over the work. One of the attendees even tweeted, "#JesusIsKing is a sound Ye has never really had before. He combines his legendary production with a soulful touch. Kanye fans will love this album."
It's safe to say Kanye has done it again. All hail the other king!
A Bittersweet Divorce, a Brutal Health Crisis and a Truly Bizarre Conspiracy Theory: Inside Avril Lavigne's Dramatic Last Few Years
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?