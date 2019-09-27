Yungblud Seemingly Reacts to Rumors Halsey Is Dating Evan Peters

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 6:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Yungblud, Halsey, Evan Peters

Getty Images

Yungblud wants to go to Disneyland, just days after Halseyand Evan Peterswere spotted at Six Flags. Is that a coincidence?

During a concert appearance, the Brit yelled on his Instagram Story, "Somebody take me to Disneyland." And, according to fans, this was just a subtle shout-out to the artist's rumored ex after she and the American Horror Story actor cozied up on a roller coaster. 

Understandably, this is a little far-fetched considering the singer is in Orlando, Florida, the home of Disneyworld, for a concert. Moreover, neither Halsey or Yungblud have announced that they split and they still follow each other on Instagram.

But others think it's too much of a coincidence for the star to shout that the day that his ex's new romance went public. Pictures of Halsey and Evan flooded the internet on Friday after The Daily Mail released images of the stars on their day at the amusement park. 

Watch

BTS Flaunts Friendship Bracelets From Halsey at BBMAs 2019

Moreover, it's a well-known fact that Halsey is one of Evan's biggest fans. In 2013, she said in a since-deleted tweet, "Petition for Evan Peters to date me."

At the time, Evans was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Emma Roberts, but the pair ended their brief engagement in June 2015. Since then, Evan has laid low and remained single, while Emma is reportedly dating Garrett Hedlund from Narcos

Similarly, Halsey dated rapper G-Eazybut their finicky relationship came to an end for the final time in Oct. 2018. Not long after she found love with Yungblud and was spending a lot of time with him in London, but as of late, sightings of the couple together are few and far between.

Could this be the start of something new?

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Halsey , Evan Peters , Couples , wochit , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alex Fine, Cassie, Instagram

Cassie Says She's Ready to Let ''Guard Down'' After Marrying Alex Fine

Noah Centineo, Alexis Ren

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Spark Romance Rumors After Multiple Outings Together

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis , Demi Moore

Here's What Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Really Think of Demi Moore's Book

Meghan Markle, South Africa Tour

Meghan Markle Pays Respects to South African Murder Victim Uyinene Mretyana During Secret Outing

Miley Cyrus' Wild Week After Another Breakup

SJP Stuns at 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq

How Khloe Kardashian Is Supporting BFF Malika Haqq During Her Pregnancy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.