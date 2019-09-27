Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Spark Romance Rumors After Multiple Outings Together

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 5:25 PM

Noah Centineo, Alexis Ren

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock

America's most eligible bachelor might be a little less eligible.

Rumor has it Noah Centineo is dating Dancing with the Stars alum Alexis Ren. According to Us Weekly, the actor has been spotted around town getting cozy with Alexis on multiple different occasions.

Noah first came to fame after being dubbed the internet's boyfriend because of his starring role in the hit Netflix film To All the Boys I've Loved Before. While he's been single for quite some time, much to the delight of teenage girls everywhere, it looks like he might've found someone to lock it down. 

Alexis is no stranger to the spotlight either, and was previously in a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten. Unfortunately, their romance didn't go beyond the dance floor, since they split not long after they stopped filming the show.

Noah Centineo's Rapid Rise to Stardom

Noah's had his fair share of romance speculation, with some even some even hoping he would end up with co-star Lana Condor. But alas, that dream never came to fruition. As per usual, he's always one for surprises.

His latest surprise came when he dyed his beard blonde. Although, his hunk status suffered a slight drop due to the new look. Fans have since been pleading with him to change it back or chop it off.

Sadly, Noah may be off the market, but he'll always be America's favorite internet boyfriend! 

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
