How Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Are Doing Marriage Their Own Way

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk chose not to move in together before they got married on Sept. 29, 2018.

And they decided not to move in together after they got married, either.

Now celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the power couple do, finally, cohabitate full-time, but they eschewed the traditional timeline that, nowadays anyway, would have had them sharing a place long before they said their I-dos.

Which isn't to say that Falchuk didn't feel right at home at Paltrow's various residences, or vice versa. They simply weren't in a rush. And for the couple who took their time going public in the first place, that made sense.