Meghan Markle Pays Respects to South African Murder Victim Uyinene Mretyana During Secret Outing

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markleis paying her respects to the teen who was brutally murdered in a South African post office.
According to multiple reports, Meghan secretly went to the scene where Uyinene Mrwetyana died, in order to pay tribute to the young woman.
In August, teenager Uyinene Mrwetyana went missing after going to a local post office to pick up a package. According to the Times Live, the University Cape Town student initially went to the office to pick up a package but was told to come back later. Little did she know that when she returned in the evening, an unnamed post office worker would lock her in and brutally rape and murder her.
The suspect later confessed to the crimes to police and is now facing charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Authorities found a body but had not yet identified the remains as of the Sept. 2 news report.
The story of the girl's murder made headlines across Africa, which likely motivated the new mom to express her condolences. According to The Sun reporter Emily Andrews, Meghan wrote on a ribbon at the memorial, "We stand together in this situation—Harry and Meghan September 26, 2019."
Unlike her appearances at the Mothers2Mothers organization and the Cape Town beach, the royal kept her visit under the radar. No cameras or members of the press were made aware of Meghan's trip, which has drawn applause from fans and critics alike.
During one tour event, the Duchess of Sussex told the women in the audience, "May I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister. I am here with you and I am here for you and I thank you so much for showing my husband and I the spirit of Ubuntu and I look forward to our time over the next few days together."
On Monday, Prince Harrywill meet with the president of Angola before attending a briefing on the Born Free to Shine project.