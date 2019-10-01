Shop Your October 2019 Horoscope!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Believe it or not, it's October already. It's officially Halloween time. And a new month also means a new shoppable horoscope!

"This month requires adjustments to our relationships," notes our resident spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield. "Libra season squares off with both Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn, so it's time to decide what works for you in your relationship, not what you were told should work. There needs to be a healthy balance of 'me and we,' but how you get there is your unique experience. Start with what makes you dance with joy and begin there."

Ready to see what you need to keep balanced? Keep scrolling...