Shop Your October 2019 Horoscope!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Believe it or not, it's October already. It's officially Halloween time. And a new month also means a new shoppable horoscope!
"This month requires adjustments to our relationships," notes our resident spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield. "Libra season squares off with both Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn, so it's time to decide what works for you in your relationship, not what you were told should work. There needs to be a healthy balance of 'me and we,' but how you get there is your unique experience. Start with what makes you dance with joy and begin there."
Ready to see what you need to keep balanced? Keep scrolling...
Scorpio
My deep one, time to update healthy self interest for both you and your beloved. While devotion is your strong suit, you must allow authentic yesses and noes between you to be truly united. Get a double circle necklace to show that two individuals can still stay interlocked beautifully while being individually whole at the same time.
Capricorn
Underlying motives are your big concern this month. Those not-so-secret drives for power are merely a longing for love. Put on a fresh pair of fashion frames and take a closer look at where you've bargained for influence instead of true connection. Once you see it, you can trade up for the real thing.
Cancer
Oh my tender one, time to stand on your own two feet in your relationships and offer the same gift to those you love. Don't save them from their lessons, love them while they learn with a great pair of parachute pants to help remind you to ripcord out of their messes. Your own life needs your attention first.
Virgo
You've got an important job to do this month, earthy Virgo. You need to tell the unpleasant truth kindly. People need to face facts in order to make good decisions so put on the boldest lipstick and start talking. Serve the bad news up with both a soft and a strong note, like the color you're wearing.