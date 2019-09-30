30 Adorably Unique Baby Halloween Costumes

target.com
by Jake Thompson | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 3:00 AM
With five weeks away, it's never too early to start planning your baby's Halloween costume. Whether it's your newborn's first spooky season or not, there's tons of ways to get creative and turn up the unique factor on making your tot have the cutest costume fathomable! While some might be too young to go trick-or-treating, your little tyke can still get plenty festive for the big night.
Need an idea for your newborn? Why not dress them up as an adorable avocado? How about a precious narwhal? Maybe a superhero or a magical wizard is more up your little one's alley?
We pulled together a collection of the cutest—and unique—costumes to help dress up the little pumpkin in your life for the spooky season.
Your little one will spin webs this Halloween with this Spider-Man onesie.
Kick off the festive fun with your little one in this adorable avocado costume.
Take your li'l flying elephant to new heights in this Dumbo costume.
From their first costume party to a night trick-or-treating with family, this pineapple costume will make your little tyke a crowd favorite.
To adorable and beyond!
Help your little one stand out in this mystical narwhal costume.
Your newborn can be the Ghostbusters paranormal nemesis in this marshmallow man suit.
Who knew Dracula's little helper could be so cute?
A whole new world awaits your little one in this Jasmine costume.
Your little tyke won't need a magic carpet to make their wishes come true this Halloween season in this Aladdin costume.
Cast spells in this Harry Potter costume for the little wizard in your life.
Double, double, toil and trouble! This costume is spellbinding for the little witch in your life.
Let your child go wild in this Minions costume.
Fantasy comes to life in this fire-breathing baby dragon costume.
Help your little one take on the day in superhero style with this Captain Marvel costume.
Make the other parents green with envy by putting your little sport in this Hulk costume.
Perfect meets plushy in this charming pumpkin onesie.
Make this Halloween extra special with your little cutie in this caterpillar costume.
Slow and steady wins the race to the treats when you dress your tot in this turtle costume.
You'll howl at the moon over this adorable werewolf baby costume.
Who said creepy and crawly can't also be cute?
They'll be the best dressed one this year in this tootsie roll costume.
Full of enchantment, this dreamy unicorn is a magical costume for your little one.
Swim your little one's way to sweets in this plushy shark costume.
Turn up the unique factor with this chameleon baby costume.
Dress your little one up in some serious mollusk-inspired style in this snail baby costume.
There ain't no party like a gnome party!
Make the most of the season for your little one in this festive hedgehog costume.
They are sure to collect all the treats and none of the tricks when you dress them in this flamingo plushy onesie.
Your little stinker will be the cutest in this plushy skunk costume.
