Every Time Hailey Bieber Served Up Bridal Vibes

Here comes the bride…

Justin Bieber shocked everyone last summer when he revealed that he had proposed to Hailey Bieber while vacationing together in the Bahamas. The on-and-off-again couple surprised fans again by getting married at a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018. Two months after getting engaged.

Since then, the Biebers have been busy planning a second wedding ceremony so they can celebrate with their loved ones—and we can only imagine how stunning Hailey will be when she walks down the aisle. The 22-year-old never shies away from making a bold statement when she's on the red carpet, but also has an affinity for traditional, classic designs.

The model has showed off her versatile sense of style several times since becoming Mrs. Bieber and the sky is truly the limit when it comes to what her wedding dress could look like. Will she take a cue from her head-turning Met Gala dress and opt for an elegant silhouette with a shocking twist? Or, will Hailey channel her bachelorette party outfit and wow us with a timeless wedding look with a tasteful white gown and veil? We're dying to know!