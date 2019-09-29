Scott Disick Finishes the Jed Smith House Just in the Nick of Time: See the Incredible Before & After

Now this is how you Flip It Like Disick!

On Sunday's season one finale, Scott Disick urged his team to finish the Jed Smith project before the end of summer. The father of three chose this deadline after an informative chat with Kris Jenner.

While Disick proudly told Jenner that the residence was about "80 percent finished," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star urged him to finish the project sooner rather than later.

"You've gotta get that baby listed," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch stated. "This is the hottest time of the year."

According to the famed momager, summer is the best time to sell in Hidden Hills. "Because, people are starting to think about what they're going to do," the 63-year-old businesswoman explained. "They're making plans. They want to move. They want to get their kids in school."

It didn't take long for Scott to see that Kris was "100 percent right." However, this new deadline meant the Flip It Like Disick team had only 45 days to finish the project.