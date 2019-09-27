Lilly Singh Apologizes for "Disrespectful and Problematic" Comment About Turbans

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Lilly Singh is sharing a very "heartfelt" apology over a recent comment she made on her late-night show.
The A Little Late with Lilly Singh host took to social media on Friday to address a comparison she made about turbans during an interview with celeb guest Jessica Alba. In a lengthy post, Lilly offered an apology for her "disrespectful and problematic" joke.
"In a recent episode of my show, I stupidly made a comparison about turbans that I'd like to apologize for," Lilly wrote in the message to her fans. "My guest was explaining how her kids were embarrassed I saw them with towels twisted on their heads and I said 'don't worry, it's like my Punjabi friends.' In the moment, my thought process was 'don't be embarrassed! I think that's dope.' But in hindsight I recognize that was a disrespectful and problematic joke to make that has a lot of painful history behind it. And I'm very sorry."
"This was the first episode of the show I ever taped and I was very nervous, doing improv that wasn't well thought out," Lilly continued. "I'm incredibly sorry to those I hurt with that comparison. And grateful to the people who took the time to bring this to my attention and educate me on the matter; I appreciate that you approached me with love and patience."
"I don't wear a turban and I haven't lived that experience and so I really value people giving perspective," the 31-year-old star added. "I'm grateful that this was a teachable moment instead of another opportunity to divide and attack."
Lilly went on to tell her social media followers that this is "all new" to her.
"I'm still learning and growing. I know the line for comedy is subjective so I can only do what I feel is right," she shared. "And in this case, taking full ownership and apologizing feels right. No ands, ifs or buts. It was wrong. I hope you continue to make space for me to make mistakes, and improve from them."
Lilly concluded her post by sharing, "Aside from these words, I've also taken the action to ensure my stupid joke is removed from the episode and online clips."
