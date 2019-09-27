EXCLUSIVE!

This Is Us's Big 3 Are Growing Up in Sneak Peek at Opening Scene of "The Pool: Part 2"

The Big 3 are growing up. 

Sure we've already seen them fully grown up and the show can pop in on them at nearly any age they've ever been, but in next week's episode, This Is Us is popping in on a particularly hard moment for their parents, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and we've got an exclusive first look at the opening scene above. 

You see, they just awkwardly high-fived over the fact that their kids would be out of the house at school in a week, and now they feel bad about it. They want to have a fun day with their kids at the pool, like they used to do. But all their kids are busy. Randall's got books to read, Kate has a 90210 marathon to watch, and Kevin just doesn't wanna. 

As Rebecca remembers a time when the kids were excited to go to the pool, we're struck by the fact that the flashback features the same kids! The youngest versions of the Big 3, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Lonnie Chavis, and Parker Bates, are now old enough to play middle-school versions of the Big 3. That's wild! Where has the time gone? 

Tuesday's episode is called "The Pool: Part Two," as a sort of follow-up to the season one episode "The Pool," which used a fun day at the pool to expose some serious insecurities the kids and the family in general were dealing with. Part two finds multiple families trying to have some family fun before summer is over, and also deals with the aftermath of baby Jack's blindness diagnosis. 

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

